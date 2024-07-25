ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal: New Medical and Wellness Centre was inaugurated today in Tawang’s Khirmu

The Medical and Wellness Centre aims to offer state-of-the-art healthcare services to the local community.

KHIRMU-   A new Medical and Wellness Centre was inaugurated today in Khirmu, Tawang District, by Brigadier D. Shaktawat of the Khirmu Brigade. The event was attended by EAC Kyidphel T. Kakki, DMO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema, local Gaon Burahs, and other dignitaries. This initiative, led by the Gajraj Corps, brings modern medical facilities to the region, including:

  • X-ray and ECG facilities
  • Pathology Laboratory
  • Dental Care
  • Physiotherapy Services

The Medical and Wellness Centre aims to offer state-of-the-art healthcare services to the local community.

Following the inauguration, Brigadier Shaktawat, EAC Kyidphel, and DMO Neema distributed school bags, sports and games equipments to Hr. Sec School, Lhou, and Thubten Choiling Balika Vidyalaya, Lhou. These items were provided by the Indian Army.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Operation Vijay, also known as Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Khirmu Brigade has been actively involved in a range of activities. These include cultural programs, weapon displays, and career counseling in schools to inspire youth to consider a career in the Indian Army.

