Viksit Bharat@2047 is the driving force for every Indian, says Arunachal Governor

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the ‘Ideas for the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047’ programme at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 11th December 2023. The Raj Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh organised the screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the people inviting youth of the nation to contribute ideas for Viksit Bharat, panel discussion on Viksit Bharat@2047 and provided a platform to the students to share their views on the subject.

The Governor said that Viksit Bharat@2047 is the driving force for every Indian, particularly the youth to find solutions to every challenge, innovative ideas to march forward and vision to plan out strategies to be a developed, progressives, caring nation and Vishwa Guru by 2047. He said that the Prime Minister has charted the way and now the onus is on the people of the State to rise to the expectation of the apex leadership.

Also Read- Governor inters with Government officials, GBs, PRI members and Public at Longding

The Governor said that along with the five pillars to make India self-reliant, i.e. economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand, national security is also very vital for a nation to progress. He said that a strong armed force and efficient police are big deterrents for anti-nation elements and unfriendly nations.

The Governor said that youth of the State must be educated, disciplined and motivated. He called upon the youth to imbibe the ‘Nation First’ spirit and said that a good leader, good environment and good intention will contribute to Nation building.

The Governor expressed his desire that youth of Arunachal Pradesh actively participate in the programme and provide innovative and progressive ideas, which can bring socio-economic development to every part of the country. Sit down, discuss and come up with suggestions. Think big and take care of the minute details, he advised.

The Governor requested the Vice Chancellors, Principals and members of the faculty to motivate students to contribute in providing suggestions for Viksit Bharat@2047. He said that today’s leaders have set the motion but it is the youth of the day who will realize the accomplishment.

Also Read- Governor interacts with the people of Vibrant Border Villages in Anjaw

A panel discussion on Viksit Bharat@2047 was conducted on the occasion, moderated by Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar of RGU. Panel members, former State Chief Information Commission and educationist Dr. Joram Begi, Director, NERIST Dr. Narendranath S, HoD Chemistry, RGU Dr. Rajesh Chakraborty and Associate Professor, Education, RGU, Dr. Chintal Siva Shankar shared their views and interacted with the participants. Students from the colleges, Chandir Tabia Tegi, Sonam Yanki, Rinchin Lhamu, Jarjum Gadi and Netan Dema Thungon also share their views on Viksit Bharat@2047.

Vice Chancellors, members of the faculty and students from all the universities and affiliated colleges, including Central University, i.e. Rajiv Gandhi University and State University, i.e. Arunachal Pradesh University and National Institute of Technology, along with officials of Higher Education Department participated in the programme.