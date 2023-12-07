Arunachal: Governor inters with Government officials, GBs, PRI members and Public at Longding

LONGDING- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) interacted with the Government officials, Gaon Burahs, Panchayat members, Village Chiefs and public of Longding District at Longding on 7th December 2023.

In his maiden visit, the Governor informed the people that in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankapl Yatra with special focus on tribal communities.

He called upon the villagers to avail benefits from the Central Government programmes and schemes. He advised those who are yet to avail benefits to get themselves registered.

The Governor emphasised that there must be concerted efforts to make Viksit Bharat Sankalp successful. He impressed upon the government officials to work in a mission mode and ensure that all the eligible persons are registered as beneficiaries and 100% saturation is achieved.

He laid the onus on the district administration and elected representatives to reach out to the distant villages to accomplish the target before coming Republic Day and realize the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Giving a boost to the programme, the Governor flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra van from Longding for remote villages of the district.

Also Read- Abductors demand ransom of Rs 1.65 Cr for release of two villagers in Longding

The Governor with his wife Mrs Anagha Parnaik visited ‘Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Camp at Longding and distributed certificates and farm machineries to the beneficiaries. They also participated in the signature campaign for ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme.

State Minister of Rural Works, Science & Technology, Honchun Ngandam, Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, Director General of Police Anand Mohan, Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego and Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo were present in the meeting amongst others.