ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor inters with Government officials, GBs, PRI members and Public at Longding

Last Updated: December 7, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor inters with Government officials, GBs, PRI members and Public at Longding

LONGDING-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik,  (Retd.) interacted with the Government officials, Gaon Burahs, Panchayat members, Village Chiefs and public of Longding District at Longding on 7th December 2023.

In his maiden visit, the Governor informed the people that in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankapl Yatra with special focus on tribal communities.

Also Read- Hydropower is most potential resources for a Aatmanirbhar Arunachal Pradesh- Pema Khandu

He called upon the villagers to avail benefits from the Central Government programmes and schemes. He advised those who are yet to avail benefits to get themselves registered.

Related Articles

The Governor emphasised that there must be concerted efforts to make Viksit Bharat Sankalp successful. He impressed upon the government officials to work in a mission mode and ensure that all the eligible persons are registered as beneficiaries and 100% saturation is achieved.

 

He laid the onus on the district administration and elected representatives to reach out to the distant villages to accomplish the target before coming Republic Day and realize the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Giving a boost to the programme, the Governor flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra van from Longding for remote villages of the district.

Also Read- Abductors demand ransom of Rs 1.65 Cr for release of two villagers in Longding

The Governor with his wife Mrs Anagha Parnaik visited ‘Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Camp at Longding and distributed certificates and farm machineries to the beneficiaries. They also participated in the signature campaign for ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme.

State Minister of Rural Works, Science & Technology, Honchun Ngandam, Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, Longding MLA  Tanpho Wangnaw, Director General of Police Anand Mohan, Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego and Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo were present in the meeting amongst others.

Tags
Last Updated: December 7, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Pali Vidyapith, Chongkham

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Pali Vidyapith, Chongkham

Arunachal: CM interacts with newly recruited employees of Group C and D posts

Arunachal: CM interacts with newly recruited employees of Group C and D posts

Arunachal: World AIDS Day Observed at Leparada

Arunachal: World AIDS Day Observed at Leparada

Arunachal: Indigenous Faith Day celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal: Indigenous Faith Day celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal: 'Our Culture is Our Identity'; Pema Khandu

Arunachal: ‘Our Culture is Our Identity’; Pema Khandu

Arunachal: KGBV Pasighat wins state level folk dance competition of students

Arunachal: KGBV Pasighat wins state level folk dance competition of students

Cabinet approved formulation of the Arunachal Pradesh Logistics Policy in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti Framework

Cabinet approved formulation of the Arunachal Pradesh Logistics Policy in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti Framework

Arunachal: Pema Khandu encourages medical students to pursue PG course in anatomy

Arunachal: Pema Khandu encourages medical students to pursue PG course in anatomy

Arunachal: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Namsai

Arunachal: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Namsai

Arunachal: Pema Khandu and US Ambassador to India inaugurate ‘The Hump WWII Museum’ at Pasighat

Arunachal: Pema Khandu and US Ambassador to India inaugurate ‘The Hump WWII Museum’ at Pasighat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button