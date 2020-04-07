Itanagar: Former IMC Councilor distributes ration kit to poor families

Itanagar

The former councilor of the Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) Donik Tayu on Tuesday distributed Ration kit to 300 poor families of daily wage earners, who are facing lack of food materials due to lockdown. These poor families are residing at Niti Vihar and other area areas of capital complex.

The kit have , 10 kg of rice, some vegetable which include potato and other item for those who has been facing a hard time during the lockdown period.

We are passing through a crucial time, and I being a social workers of the area have tried my best to contribute for the people whatever was possible from my and my family side.

during the distribution of ration we have maintain the social distancing , which is very much necessary at the juncture and stay at home to remain safe. Donik added.

NGO Being Arunachalee has contributed Rs 2 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Its members lead by chairman Ringu Kuku on Tuesday handed over the cheque to the official of CMO. Earlier the NGO had also distributed eatable items to police, daily wage earner, medical staff and villagers in Doimukh, Yupia and Hollongi.