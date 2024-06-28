ADVERTISEMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: BJP Kisan Morcha planted trees at Catholic Church

Last Updated: June 28, 2024
ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) Arunachal Pradesh on Friday conducted tree plantation  programme and planted more than 200 plants including edible fruits saplings at Catholic Church, Pappu Nallah, Naharlagun. The programme was organised by the Gumsen Lollen State President, Kisan Morcha.

Speaking on the occasion Tai Tagak Former advisor to Chief Minister  stresses on fostering global awareness and inspiring positive change and environmental action to create a more sustainable world. He advocated on the need for concerted efforts on the ecological balance  to restore and sustain our land resources for present and future generations.

Tadar Niglar State General Secretary while appreciating State Kisan Morcha team for organizing tree plantation programme, said that  the  theme of tree plantation programme is “ EK PED MAA KE NAAM” is the part of 14 days  time with various programme from 23rd June to 6th Jully 2024 in the state.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the prpgramme “ EK PED MAA KE NAAM ” on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June 2024. Niglar appeal  everyone to plant trees and actively engage in the preservation of nature and the environment from the global warming.

