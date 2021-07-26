 Arunachal: 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas observed

ITANAGAR – On the occasion of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, code named ‘Operation Vijay’, which marks the triumph of Indian armed forces over Pakistani troops in Kargil on July 26, 1999, a very befitting wreath laying event in was organised at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 26th July 2021. While observing all COVID-19 pandemic protocols. the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) led the homage and laid wreath and paid floral tribute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice, during the Kargil War, of the Indian Armed Forces personnel.

The First Lady of the State, Smt Neelam Misra, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein, Major General GS Bisht, (Retd), Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.), State Chief Secretary Shri Naresh Kumar, Major General S.C. Mohanty, (Retd.) and Air Commodore R.D. Mosabi (Retd.), Director cum Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, also laid the wreaths.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor highlighted the challenges, which the Indian soldiers had faced in this war. He recalled the valour and supreme sacrifice of 527 fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces, whose bravery and heroism resulted in decimating and routing the Pakistani troops from the Kargil Heights.

The Governor, who, after his retirement from the Army had volunteered to join the Kargil War, gave vivid description of the war. He said that Kargil War was fought on the highest battlefield of the world. It was an extremely important war for India from military point of view. But for the Indian victory in the Kargil War, India would have completely lost access to its Ladakh Region.

The Governor said that Kargil Vijay Diwas must be observed regularly with due solemnity every year in a befitting manner so that our youths are inspired towards the national security, national unity, integrity and patriotism. He also said that every citizen must imbibe the passion and the spirit of the Kargil martyrs and India’s freedom fighters for the defence of India.

In his address, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the victory of Kargil War inscribed in the peaks of Kargil some 22 years ago will continue to inspire several generations. He added that the victory in Kargil was the victory of India’s resolutions; India’s power and patience; India’s dignity and discipline and the victory was the victory of the expectations and dutifulness of every Indian. The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted the initiatives taken by the Central Government for the Armed Forces.

The personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel commanded by Head Constable Mrityunjay Kumar presented ‘Shoke Shastra’, ‘Salami Shastra’ accompanied by the bugle calls of ‘Last Post’ and ‘Rouse Reveille’. Adding vibes of patriotism and nationalism to the momentous occasion, a short film on Kargil War was screened during the programme.