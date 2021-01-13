Arunachal: Secretary SJ&E, GoI calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Ms. Shakuntala D. Gamlin, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, under Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, GoI called on the Governor of Aruanchal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th January 2021.

The Governor requested her to set up an Artificial Limb Centre in Arunachal Pradesh. The Secretary agreed to process immediately after the State Government gives 15 acres of land for it.

The Governor also emphasised on creating an inclusive society which empowers differently abled people.

The Governor said that it is the collective responsibility of all the members of the society to provide ample opportunities to the physically challenged persons to excel in life. They can do extremely well in all fields of life, provided a conducive and facilitative platform is provided to them to grow, he said.

The Governor emphasised that the civil society and State and Central Governments must take responsibility to enhance accessibility of the ‘Divyang’ to greater prospects so that they can become proud partners in the developmental processes.

The Secretary, DEoP invited the Governor to participate in the ensuing Divya Kala Shakti programme, which the Governor accepted with pleasure.

Dharam Raj Sarin, Chairman & Managing Director, ALIMCO, KVS Rao, Director, DEPWD, Ministry of Social Justice, Dr. Subogh Kumar, Member secretary , Rehabilitation Council of India and DK Panda, Under Secretary, DEPWD, Ministry of Social Justice accompanied the Secretary in the meeting.