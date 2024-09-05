Arunachal: Governor launches a book ‘Kuj Nyishi Agam Chingnya Tuj’

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) launched a book, titled ‘Kuj Nyishi Agam Chingnya Tuj’ (Let’s Learn Nyishi Language), at Vivekananda Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th September 2024. The tri-lingual orthography (Roman, Hindi and Nyishi) and bi-lingual primer with illustration book, is authored by Prof. Nabam Nakha Hina of the Department of Political Science, Rajiv Gandhi University.

The Governor congratulated Prof. Hina and said that writing a book requires dedication, passion, and a deep understanding of the subject matter. And writing a book in a local language adds another layer of significance. It reflects a commitment to preserving and promoting our linguistic heritage, ensuring that our language continues to thrive and evolve, he said.

The Governor adviosed Prof Hina to continue writing and exploring the depths of our language, and to share your stories with the world. Your words have the power to inspire, to educate, and to preserve our culture for future generations, he said.

The Governor said that our local language carries within it the history, values, and emotions of our people. It is through our language that we express our thoughts, share our experiences, and connect on a deeper level. It is a gift from our forebears and we must preserve it for our posterity.

He asked the community leaders to ensure that books in the local language reach every family so that our children learn, practice, and utilize and promote our local language.

The Governor said that books have the power to change minds, to open hearts, and to inspire action. They are a reflection of our society, capturing the hopes, struggles, and dreams of the people. He urged upon future write to follow Prof. Hina and write in the local language.

Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Dr. Nabam Tadar Rikam, Registrar, RGU, President, Nyishi Elite Society Prof. Tana Showren, Dr. Jamuna Bini, Assistant Professor (Hindi), RGU, community leaders of Nyishi Elite Society, Nabam Welfare Society, Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society and Nyishi Nyidung Mangjang Rallung participated in the book launch programme amongst others.