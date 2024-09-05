Arunachal: Teachers’ Day Celebrated in Mutko Assembly Constituency

JANG- In a heartfelt celebration of Teachers’ Day, the educators of Mukto Assembly Constituency were honoured in a special felicitation ceremony led by ADC Jang Hakraso Kri, on behalf of the Chief Minister Pema Khandu who is also the local MLA from the area.

The event was organized to recognize and appreciate the invaluable contributions of teachers in shaping the future of the nation.

ADC Jang Hakraso Kri, while addressing the gathering, praised the dedication and hard work of the teachers in Jang Sub Division, many of whom work in challenging conditions to provide quality education.

He expressed his admiration for their resilience and commitment, noting that their efforts were integral to the government’s vision for a prosperous and educated society.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, ADC Jang Kri presented tokens of appreciation to the teachers for their outstanding service.

Also Read- DTCC Tawang holds meeting to raise awareness about COTPA 2003

He also conveyed the Chief Minister’s message, lauding the teaching fraternity for their role in building an educated and responsible citizenry. “Our teachers are nation-builders, and it is because of their efforts that we can dream of a brighter future for our children. The state government remains dedicated to improving the education infrastructure and ensuring that our teachers receive the recognition and resources they deserve,” he said.

The celebration was attended by several dignitaries, education department officials, school heads, and community members who came together to honor the teachers.

Also Read- Gona Niji to showcase Arunchal culture in ‘Celebrating North East India’ to be held at Türkiye

The teachers expressed their gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed their commitment to continue imparting quality education to the students.

The event concluded with cultural performances by students, dedicated to their beloved teachers, followed by a group photo session and a community luncheon.