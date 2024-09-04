Gona Niji to showcase Arunchal culture in ‘Celebrating North East India’ to be held at Türkiye

ITANAGAR- Well-known fashion designer Gona Niji, who has been projecting rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh for last many years by her unique creations, is heading to Türkiye for the 19th Edition of the Celebrating Northeast India Festival.

Gona Niji, a startup incubated at the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) and originating from Kamle district. On September 6, 2024, in Istanbul, she will present her groundbreaking theme, “Local Nowhere,” which beautifully highlights our rich loom and handicraft heritage.

The Celebrating Northeast India Festival is an annual event dedicated to highlighting the distinctive cultural, social, and economic features of the northeastern states of India. It provides a platform for cultural exchange and tourism promotion, showcasing the region’s talents and innovations on a global stage.

Best wishes to Gona Niji for her efforts in preserving our traditions and supporting skilled artisans. Compliments to the team APIIP for nurturing such remarkable talent!

Tawang MLA, Namgey Tsering also wrote on his social media plateform “ My heartfelt best wishes to Gona Niji for her extraordinary dedication to preserving our traditions and uplifting skilled artisans. A huge round of applause to the APIIP team for nurturing such exceptional talent and paving the way for innovation in our state!”