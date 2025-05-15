Viral Video: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya Sparks Controversy by Using Tricolor to Wipe Nose During Tiranga Yatra

VIRAL VIDEO FROM JAIPUR– Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal constituency, Balmukund Acharya, has landed in a fresh controversy after a video surfaced showing him using the Indian national flag, the Tricolor, to wipe his nose during a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with many accusing the MLA of disrespecting the national emblem.

The video, widely shared on social media platforms, captures Acharya participating in the Tiranga Yatra, a patriotic procession aimed at promoting national pride. In the footage, the MLA is seen briefly using the Tricolor to wipe his nose before quickly switching to a cloth, reportedly after being advised by someone nearby. The act has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, activists, and netizens, who have called it an insult to the national flag.

The Congress party and other opposition groups seized the opportunity to criticize the BJP. A senior Congress leader from Rajasthan stated, “This is not just an act of negligence but a blatant disrespect to the symbol of our nation’s pride. The BJP must take strict action against Acharya to prove their commitment to national values.”

As of now, neither Acharya nor the Rajasthan BJP leadership has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

The Tiranga Yatra incident has reignited debates about the BJP’s brand of nationalism, with critics pointing to Acharya’s actions as contradictory to the party’s public stance on patriotism.

Legal experts suggest that if a formal complaint is filed, Acharya could face scrutiny under the law, which prescribes penalties for intentional insults to the Tricolor. However, no FIR has been reported as of Thursday evening.

The controversy comes at a time when the BJP is actively promoting patriotic campaigns across Rajasthan, making Acharya’s actions particularly damaging to the party’s image. Political analysts believe the incident could embolden opposition parties to intensify their attacks on the BJP’s governance in the state.

As the video continues to circulate online, pressure is mounting on the BJP to address the issue promptly. Whether Acharya will issue a public apology or face disciplinary action remains to be seen, but the incident has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the Tiranga Yatra’s message of unity and national pride.