MP High Court Slams BJP Minister Vijay Shah, Orders FIR for Insulting Army Officer Col. Sofiya Qureshi

BHOPAL- The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday took a stern stance against state Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, directing the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a First Information Report (FIR) within four hours for his controversial remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior Indian Army officer involved in Operation Sindoor.

The court’s suo motu action follows widespread outrage over Shah’s comments, which were deemed derogatory, communal, and a threat to national unity.

The division bench, comprising Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anuradha Shukla, condemned Shah’s remarks as “scurrilous” and “language of the gutters,” noting that they prima facie violate Sections 152 (endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 196(1)(b) (promoting enmity between groups), and 197(1)(c) (causing disharmony or hatred) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The court warned that failure to file the FIR by 6 PM would result in contempt proceedings against the DGP.

Also Read- Massive Rs 14 Crore Loan Scam Uncovered at Roing Apex Bank

Shah’s remarks, made during a public event in Indore on Monday, alluded to Colonel Qureshi as the “sister of terrorists” in connection to Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The comments sparked a political firestorm, with opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, labeling them “shameful and vulgar.” Congress, along with other parties like the Samajwadi Party and AAP, demanded Shah’s immediate removal from the cabinet and arrest.

Also Read- Seva Aapke Dwar Camp Held at Kaho

Shah issued a public apology on Tuesday, claiming his speech was misconstrued and expressing regret if his words hurt sentiments. However, the apology has done little to quell public anger, with protests erupting across Madhya Pradesh, including effigy burnings and demonstrations in Indore and Bhopal.

Colonel Qureshi, alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, has been a prominent face of Operation Sindoor, briefing the media on India’s military actions. The court emphasized that Shah’s remarks not only insulted a decorated officer but also undermined the armed forces, an institution revered for its integrity and sacrifice.

Also Read- Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Life in Itanagar

The National Commission for Women chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, also condemned the remarks, hailing Qureshi’s service to the nation.

As the deadline for the FIR looms, discussions within the BJP’s top leadership suggest possible disciplinary action against Shah. The court will hear the matter again on Thursday, with the nation watching closely for further developments in this high-profile case.