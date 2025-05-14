Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar Camp Held at Kaho

KAHO ( ANJAW DISTRICT )- In a landmark outreach initiative under the flagship Seva Aapke Dwar (SAKD) programme, a government service delivery camp was held in Kaho, one of India’s easternmost villages, reaffirming the commitment to last-mile governance and inclusive development in border regions.

The event was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister Nyato Dukam, Minister for Commerce & Industries, Labour & Employment, and IPR, who attended as the Chief Guest. He was joined by Minister Mrs. Dasanglu Pul, holding portfolios of Women & Child Development, Science & Technology, and Cultural Affairs.

During his address, Dukam emphasized the core vision of Seva Aapke Dwar — delivering governance to citizens’ doorsteps, especially in geographically remote areas like Kaho. He engaged with departmental representatives and the local public while inspecting service stalls.

“This initiative ensures that no one is left behind, particularly in our border districts, where travel to administrative centers is often a challenge,” he stated.

Highlighting the untapped potential of Anjaw district, he spoke of opportunities in tourism, natural resources, and sustainable livelihoods. Dukam also noted recent cabinet decisions under the Cabinet Aapke Dwar programme, including the proposed “Sunrise Festival” in Walong, envisioned to promote tourism and cultural pride.

Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin praised the initiative and thanked the ministers for their proactive engagement. “We are focused on ensuring that development reaches every corner of Anjaw, and that every eligible citizen avails government services with dignity,” he said.

The SAKD camp at Kaho provided a wide array of services, including:

Health check-ups and wellness services

Aadhaar updates and documentation assistance

Issuance of ST and PRC certificates

Banking and pension support

Welfare scheme registrations

Agricultural consultations and inputs

Adding to the spirit of the event, cultural performances by local groups showcased the vibrant heritage of Anjaw’s indigenous communities, creating a festive atmosphere alongside service delivery.

The SAKD programme continues to garner appreciation for its role in bridging the accessibility gap, especially in border and tribal areas like Kaho, where such initiatives are crucial for socio-economic upliftment.