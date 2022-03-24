Arunachal Governor emphasises on value-based education

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The State Education Minister Taba Tedir called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 24th March 2022. They discussed about innovative ways to improve the standard of education in the State and welfare measures for both students and the teaching community.

The Governor emphasised on the need to impart value-based education for all round development of the students. He called for moving beyond academics and making value-based teaching and learning an integral part of the education system. Games and Sports, Yoga and physical activity must become integral to students and teachers’ daily routine for good health and a stress-free life.

The Governor said that it is necessary to provide quality education to all, only then can our education be inclusive and equitable. He said that the colleges and universities can contribute in a number of ways in this regard, such as research, policy development, and engagement with societies for creating awareness and effective implementation of sustainable development strategies.

Sharing his concern about the absence of teachers in remote area schools, immediate filling up of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) teacher vacancies, separate toilet facilities for girl students, availability of books and full attendance of both students and teachers, the Governor advised the Education Minister to ensure that these issues are addressed at every level in the correct perspective.

The Governor also advised the Education Minister to forward the yearly recruitment status to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) so that the backlog of requirements can be cleared every year.

The Governor also shared his concern regarding the non-payment of pension of the teaching community, who after good service retire. He called for streamlining the pension system so that they receive pension immediately and smoothly live their retired life.

The Education Minister briefed the Governor about the new initiatives of the Education Department. He assured the Governor to take up the issues raised in the meeting.