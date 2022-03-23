Assam: RGU honours Dean’s Listers, semester toppers & students who brought laurels to varsity

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI- The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) recognized and felicitated the students who brought laurels to the university. Thirty-three students from 13 schools of Royal Global University (RGU) were conferred with Dean’s Lister title on 23rd March 2022 for meritorious performance in academics and extracurricular activities. The title is conferred on students with a consistent exemplary behavior coupled with contributions towards enhancing the visibility of the university by competing in academics, sports and other activities within the university, inter-university, and in the state and national levels.

Other than Dean’s Lister, 241 semester toppers of the semester end examinations held in academic year 2020-21 and 8 students who brought laurels to the University by participating in 35th Inter University National Youth Festival were also felicitated. Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Singh, Chief Advisor Prof. (Dr.) M.K. Choudhury, Chairperson (Academic) Prof. (Dr.) A.K. Buragohain, the Deans and the head of the departments (HoDs) of all the departments, faculty and students were present during the felicitation programme.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated the students and talked about the importance of academics along with extra-curricular activities for setting benchmarks for others to emulate. He wished the awardees, who received personalized letters of appreciation from the university along with a badge of Dean’s List, to excel in different aspects of life. Chief Advisor said that Dean’s Lister is a new concept which is implemented in RGU to inspire the students. Chairperson (Academics) said, “Your past, fellow travelers, your friends and everyone around you are your teachers.”

The Dean’s Lister title was conferred upon to Sayanika Biswas, Pratik Dey, Leeza Dutta, Suman Banik, Rodali Talukdar, Sonal Pradhan, Anisha Bharatia, Chandasmita Kataki, Chandrama Choudhury, Swaswati Borpuzari, Megha Chetri, Kabita Kalita, Susmita Das, Himanshi Goel, Rodali Ranjan Bhattacharya, Mayuri Bora, Lawanda Gracentoa Synrem, Himashree Kalita, Rizwan Ansari, Bijit Kalita, Priyam Baishya, Ankita Kalita, Siamkima Guite, Subhrajyoti Borah, Bhagyashree Tamuli, Nabin Roshan Lakra, Arunabh Bharadwaz, Rikee Talukdar, Sneha Mudoi, Geetartha Pratim Dey, Vivekanada Mishra , Kaberi Bordoloi and Diana D. Chisi. It needs to be mentioned that the semester toppers get a scholarship of Rs 3000 per month.