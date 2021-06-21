7th International Day of Yoga : Weeklong events mark celebration in Royal Global University

GUWAHATI : The Assam Royal Global University organized weeklong activities to celebrate the 7th International Yoga Day 2021 highlighting the importance of Yoga in rejuvenating the human body, mind, and soul. Due to restrictions on congregations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the events were organized virtually for the students, faculty, and the public. The weeklong events included Essay writing competition among students, Poster making competition among students, webinars on ‘Importance of Yoga’ reaching out to all students and faculy at Royal Global University and circulation of International Day of Yoga brochure among internal stakeholders of the varsity.

Webinars were conducted by experts like Mrs. Hem Jyoti Sikdar, Yoga Trainer and Expert, prominent Yoga Instructor Dr. Sunil Kumar Deshmukh, Certified Yoga Teacher and Evaluator, by Ministry of AYUSH Yogesh Pathak, Honorary Director, (Department of Yoga) in Abhiruchi Institute of Physical Education, Guwahati, Assam, Yogacharya Khokhan Baba and Mr. Kissan Bagdi, Asst. Professor Royal School of Fine Arts. The sessions were also attended by Chancellor of Royal Global University, Dr. A.K Pansari, Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. (Dr.) SP Singh and Ms. Angira Mimani, Registrar. All the students and faculty of the university participated in the sessions.

Yogacharya Khokhan Baba demonstrated many Yoga exercises and while answering to the questions of the participants said, “Yoga should be performed every day in the morning hours.” He emphasized that Yoga should be incorporated in the academic syllabus so that it helps in overall development of the students. Royal Global University Chancellor Dr. AK Pansari speaking during the webinar said, “Yoga is necessary for the wholesome development of an individual.”