 International Day of Yoga :  Arunachal Guv, CM extend greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended greetings to the people of the State on the special occasion of International Day of Yoga.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that on the initiative of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the International Day of Yoga was recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It was endorsed by a record 175 member States. International Day of Yoga has inspired millions of people all over the globe to practice Yoga – a precious health gift of Ancient Indian seers to mankind, he said.

The Governor said that the 7th edition of International Day 2021 with the theme ‘Yoga for well-being’ has the good omen to coincide with solstice, the longest Day of the year, the June 21. He wished that the Day be joyous for all.

The Governor said that Bhagwad Gita narrates Yoga as, ‘Yoga Karmasu Kaushalam’, which very aptly means ‘Yoga brings excellence in whatever you do’. The art of practicing Yoga keeps the mind steady, both in times of adversity and prosperity and brings about positivity in thought, speech and action. Yoga is a time tested regimen and it helps manage stress, anxiety and depression, he said

The Governor said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, people all over the world have to endure lockdowns and movement restrictions. He appealed to everyone to practice Yoga regularly to counter ill effects of COVID-19 Pandemic. He also urged all Arunachalis to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, by properly putting on the face mask, maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitizing the hands.

Let us adopt Yoga practice as part of our daily routine and lifestyle. In a larger humane approach, we should also initiate others into Yoga Practice for their healthier future and glorious contribution for a Developed Bharat, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu greeted the people on the occasion of 7th International Day of Yoga observed every year on 21st June. This year’s theme – “Be with Yoga, Be at Home” – he said is of much relevance at this time when the society is still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 plight is not just a physical crisis, it has also left lasting impacts on mental health, with many left in psychological suffering, depression, and anxiety dealing with the pandemic-necessitated restrictions and loss. Yoga can come to the help of people dealing with such crises, since its practice is to promote both physical and mental health,” he said.

Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘yuj’ which means ‘to unite or integrate’, yoga is a 5,000-year-old Indian body of knowledge. Yoga is all about harmonizing the body with the mind and breath through various means.

Khandu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proposing the idea for an UN-mandated International Day of Yoga during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014.

In his speech, Modi ji called Yoga an “invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition” and called for the “harmony between man and nature” through Yoga. This initiative was backed by as many as 177 nations, the highest number of co-sponsors ever for any UNGA Resolution of such nature.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year International Yoga Day will be observed at home through digital media all over the world. Let’s all join the Yoga Day celebrations virtually on June 21,” Khandu appealed.