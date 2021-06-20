Arunachal: Pasighat Police arrested 3 burglars, recovered huge stolen items

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The East Siang District Police has arrested 3 burglars in connection with several burglary cases in the district in recent time and most of the stolen items were recovered, informed Sumit Kumar Jha, Superintendent of Police today evening.

In last 15-20 days, many burglary cases were reported from Pasighat Township specially from the High Region area.

A comprehensive and elaborate plan was prepared to prevent further such crimes and to detect the already registered cases. With that we could solve many cases with huge recovery of stolen items done over the last 2 days, informed the SP.

Three persons have been arrested in this regard who were actively involved in committing the crime and in disposal of stolen property. They all have a history of drug addiction. 3 arrested are Taro Hamam (18 years), S/o Atum Hamam of Sawmill area, Pasighat, Karik Jamoh (30 year), S/o Taying Jamoh of Jarkong village, Pasighat and Raja Tayeng (18 years), S/o Petir Tayeng of Gadum Village, Namsing circle, Mebo Sub-Division, informed sources revealed.

Their modus operandi was to target those dwelling places which were left unattended both during day or night. They would keep the transportation ready for lifting and dropping of stolen property. And within one or two days they used to sell off all such items among general public at throwaway prices, added the police.

During investigation it was found that many people bought stolen items from burglars despite knowing the fact that they were stolen from somewhere which is also a crime, informed Superintendent of Police East Siang District, Sumit Kumar Jha.

“Hence it’s my appeal to the general public, whenever they come across such person who is selling stolen property, they shouldn’t buy it and instead the matter should be reported to police. Also, if you are going out of your home for a few days and keeping your home unattended, kindly inform your neighbours or police so that we will keep a watch”, added Sumit Kumar Jha.

Items recovered-TV Sets, Laptops, Mobiles, Sound System, valuable local ornaments and local costumes, gas cylinders, kitchen utensils, household items, scooty, digital camera etc.