Crime

Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested with 163.2 kg Cannabis in West Kameng

Seizures also include two walkie talkie, three mobile phones and one four wheeler.

Last Updated: October 25, 2024
1 minute read
BALEMU- Balemu Police team of West Kameng district arrested two drug peddlers and seized 163.2 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 13.04 lakhs on 23rd October, police official said.

According to police sources, acting on specific intelligence, the police team tracked the movements of the suspects through the jungles of Lipakphu, and finally apprehended the two individuals, who were found carrying five gunny bags of cannabis weighing 163.2 kgs amounting to Rs.13.04 lakhs.

The peddlers have been identified as Jintu Daimari and Mintu Daimary of Assam’s udalguri. Seizures also include two walkie talkie, three mobile phones and one four wheeler.

Both arrested individuals are currently in police custody as investigations continue to uncover more details about their drug trafficking network.

Tags
