Cyclone Dana: Watch this viral video that has caught the Internet's attention
Hats off to our #Narishakti! ASHA worker Sibani Mandal from Khasmunda village.........
VIRAL VIDEO- As Cyclone Dana made landfall on Friday in Odisha, a video clip of a ASHA worker surfaced on social which will touch your heart. This 22-second duration video is telling a heartwarming story from Kusmunda village in Kendrapara has captured the internet’s attention.
The Viral Video showing, Sibani Mandal, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker, received widespread praise for carrying an elderly woman on her back to a cyclone shelter ahead of the storm.
The official PIB account in Odisha shared this 22-second video on X, which showed Mandal navigating a muddy path with the elderly woman securely on her back, exemplifying the spirit of community and compassion in the face of adversity.
“Hats off to our #Narishakti! ASHA worker Sibani Mandal from Khasmunda village of Rajnagar Block in #Kendrapara,#Odisha evacuated an elderly woman, carrying on her shoulder to a #Cyclone shelter,” the post said.
One person died in West Bengal as authorities in Kolkata remained on alert followed the landfall of ‘severe’ Cyclone Dana on the Odisha coast. Streets were inundated and water entered the government run SSKM Hospital and Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters in Esplanade. Large parts of Kolkata faced severe waterlogging as cyclone Dana brought 100 mm of rainfall till 11.30 am on Friday over the previous 24 hours.