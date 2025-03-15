Arunachal: Culture Guide & Tour Leader Training Held in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- A three-day “Culture Guide & Tour Leader” training program was inaugurated by Manjunath R, Director of the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, at the SFCI. The program saw the participation of 54 youths from various districts, including students, working professionals, unemployed individuals, and entrepreneurs from Itanagar-Naharlagun.

The initiative was led by Bengia Manna Sonam, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism, and marks the third edition of the series, following successful sessions in Miao and Ziro last year.

Eminent resource persons conducted the training, including Dr. Marami Talukdar (Anthropologist), Dr. Manoj K Singh (Co-founder of ICRT India Foundation), and Raj Basu (Advisor for Rural Tourism & Homestays), along with other national and regional awardees of Responsible Tourism.

The participants received in-depth training on cultural tourism, emphasizing local heritage and its significance in tourism development. The second day focused on different models of cultural tourism, while the third day involved practical guiding exercises at the State Museum and Ita Fort.

The closing ceremony, held at Waii International, was graced by Tsering Wange, Chief Advisor of APTOA, as the Chief Guest, and Padma Shree awardee Anshu Jamsenpa as the Guest of Honour.

During the event, eight employees of Waii International Hotel who had previously availed the CMPSY scheme and completed training at IHM Guwahati and FCI Nagaon were introduced by S Kar, Principal of SFCI. These individuals, who also underwent on-the-job training, are now employed in responsible positions at Waii International Hotel.

The training program is expected to enhance cultural tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, creating better employment opportunities and promoting local heritage.