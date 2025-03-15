ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Culture Guide & Tour Leader Training Held in Itanagar

The training program is expected to enhance cultural tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, creating better employment opportunities and promoting local heritage.

Last Updated: March 15, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Culture Guide & Tour Leader Training Held in Itanagar

ITANAGAR-   A three-day “Culture Guide & Tour Leader” training program was inaugurated by Manjunath R, Director of the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, at the SFCI. The program saw the participation of 54 youths from various districts, including students, working professionals, unemployed individuals, and entrepreneurs from Itanagar-Naharlagun.

The initiative was led by Bengia Manna Sonam, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism, and marks the third edition of the series, following successful sessions in Miao and Ziro last year.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Eminent resource persons conducted the training, including Dr. Marami Talukdar (Anthropologist), Dr. Manoj K Singh (Co-founder of ICRT India Foundation), and Raj Basu (Advisor for Rural Tourism & Homestays), along with other national and regional awardees of Responsible Tourism.

Also Read- Three Missing Minor Girls from Assam Rescued, Reunited with Parents

The participants received in-depth training on cultural tourism, emphasizing local heritage and its significance in tourism development. The second day focused on different models of cultural tourism, while the third day involved practical guiding exercises at the State Museum and Ita Fort.

The closing ceremony, held at Waii International, was graced by Tsering Wange, Chief Advisor of APTOA, as the Chief Guest, and Padma Shree awardee Anshu Jamsenpa as the Guest of Honour.

Also Read- Baichung Bhutia Conducts Trials for Young Footballers in Mebo

During the event, eight employees of Waii International Hotel who had previously availed the CMPSY scheme and completed training at IHM Guwahati and FCI Nagaon were introduced by S Kar, Principal of SFCI. These individuals, who also underwent on-the-job training, are now employed in responsible positions at Waii International Hotel.

The training program is expected to enhance cultural tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, creating better employment opportunities and promoting local heritage.

Tags
Last Updated: March 15, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor provides financial aid to Everester Kabak Yano

Arunachal: Governor provides financial aid to Everester Kabak Yano

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates 3 multi-storied car parking-lots to the people of Itanagar

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates 3 multi-storied car parking-lots to the people of Itanagar

Arunachal: DC, SP Urge Itanagar Residents to Embrace Cleanliness in IMC & YMCR Mega Clean Drive

Arunachal: DC, SP Urge Itanagar Residents to Embrace Cleanliness in IMC & YMCR Mega Clean Drive

Arunachal: Governor emphasizes the need for organic tea cultivation

Arunachal: Governor emphasizes the need for organic tea cultivation

Itanagar: IMC would soon launch a month-long cleanliness drive and awareness campaign

Itanagar: IMC would soon launch month-long cleanliness drive

Arunachal: Live screening of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ organized at Raj Bhavan

Arunachal: Live screening of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ organized at Raj Bhavan

Itanagar- Penalties would be imposed on those who violate cleanliness norms; Balo Raja

Itanagar- Penalties would be imposed on those who violate cleanliness norms; Balo Raja

Itanagar: 10th Arunachal Film Festival Begins

Itanagar: 10th Arunachal Film Festival Begins

Arunachal: Governor releases a book ‘Birds are Poems' 100 narrative poems

Arunachal: Governor releases a book ‘Birds are Poems’ 100 narrative poems

Arunachal: IMC conducted an interaction session with sanitation workers

Arunachal: IMC conducted an interaction session with sanitation workers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button