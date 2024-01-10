Arunachal: APSCPCR Chairperson calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Smt Ratan Anya along with her team called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 10th January 2024. The Governor congratulated the Commission and conveyed his good wishes for a successful tenure.

The Governor advised the Commission to reach out to the children in the districts, while assuring to interact with all stakeholders during his district tours.

He said that the Commission for Protection of Child Rights must work with dedication for the development, rehabilitation and protection of children that are in need, and also to provide for the basic need and protection that is needed by the children.

The Governor said that today’s children are the future of the nation. He said that it is the responsibility of every guardian to take care of their safety, security, education, health, and overall well-being for a prosperous society.

The Chairperson was accompanied by Ngurang Achung, Honluk Lukham, Ms. Taba Champa, Ms. Miti Libang and Ms. Michi Anju.