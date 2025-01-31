Tomato juice is beneficial in reducing body fat and fighting with cancer

Story Highlights According to the research carried out by Taiwan University, health experts say that excessive body fat starts melting due to tomato juice.

Health experts says that tomato juice is useful to reduce body fat and acts against cancer.

According to the research carried out by Taiwan University, health experts say that excessive body fat starts melting due to tomato juice. As per research, overweight women were given 250 ml of tomato juice daily for two months. An extremely strange result was observed when the weight of these women’s were reduced.

During the beginning and end of research the blood samples of these women were taken and it was found that cholesterol level of these women were reduced. Also, a new product Lysonin having anti cancer quality was increased in blood samples.

According to a researcher of Indian origin from the University of Portsmouth in London, a chemical substance is found in tomato which stops the cancerous cells found in prostate cancer from proliferating. According to the life sciences report of Won Jin Ho, a medical resident of Ohio, it came into light that women who have more Lycopene in their diet have maintain the level of Lycopene in the body .

Other benefits of Tomato