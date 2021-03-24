Arunachal Pradesh observed WORLD TB Day

WORLD TB Day observe at Zedua villag, Longding

The Tuberculosis Unit Longding of Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh observed the World Tuberculosis Day at Zedua village of Longding circle headed by DRCHO Dr. Aza Miyu Longding. The programme was attended by the MO-TC Longding,Dr. Likha Teri Physiotherapists NCD, Chief of the village, Leaders of the Students’ Union, PRI, and the public. Dr. K. Ratan briefed on the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures of T.B. The DRCHO solicited the attendees not to be panic about Tuberculosis and highlighted the GoI scheme of providing nutritional support to TB patients at the time of notification and subsequently during the course of their treatment. The programme ended by awarding the best General Duty Worker, CHC Longding, the best ASHA, and the Tuberculosis Champion.

TEZU- TB is not a ‘stigma diseases’ anymore – DTO

Having cough, fatigue, weight loss, fever, night sweats? Could be Tuberculosis sensitizes the District TB Officer (DTO) Lohit on World Tuberculosis Day here today at the Telluliang village amidst hundred of public who actively participated to make the day lively. This date commemorate the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch a German Scientist announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease. While bringing light on TB, Dr CL Manchay DMO Lohit sensitizes the villagers about it contagious nature and free of cost treatment available at the Zonal Hospital.

TAWANG- Tawang conducted “world TB Day” with the theme THE CLOCK IS TICKING

The District Tuberculosis centre under NTEP national TB elimination proggramme Tawang conducted “world TB Day” with the theme THE CLOCK IS TICKING, at Health and wellness centre, CHC lungla today. The health care workers alongwith ASHAs,Anganwadi workers,teachers and students of Lungla Upper primary school participated in the celebration. Medical Officer CHC lungla Dr.Tsering Penjor in his welcome address informed about the reasons behind celebration of this day.while DTO,DHS,NTEP Dr. Urgen lhamu gave power point presentation on TB, its mode of transmission,signs and symptoms of the disease. She further gave information on importance of treatment adherence, completion of treatment and its comorbidities such as HIV/AIDS etc.