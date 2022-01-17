Itanagar: Admin releases 20 people detained during bandh

Itanagar

ANYA defers 48 Hours ICR Bandh call.

January 17, 2022
ITANAGAR-  The Itanagar Capital district Administration on Monday released 20 people including Vice President and General Secretary of ANYA at the DC office in Chandranagar, who were detained under Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 2014 ( AP UAPA-2014 ) during a 36-hour bandh called by All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA), in the Itanagar capital region (ICR ) recently.

After their detain, ANYA leaders had threatened to hold a another 48-hour strike in ICR which was scheduled to begins from 18th Jan, 2022,   unless their leaders and supporters were not released, the organisation has now deferred  it’s bandh after the 20 detainees were released by the local administration.

The deputy Commissioner of ICR  Talo Potom released the 20 detainees, saying they would not participate in bandhs in future and would work towards development of society, media report said.

Earlier on Sunday, Potom told a press conference that those who were found innocent among people arrested during the 36-hour long bandh would be released as per a government order.

The administration will take steps on the basis of need in future, the official said.

ANYA had accused CM Pema Khandu of being part of a Rs 2,000-crore scam involving government funds. It submitted a memorandum to the government on December 10, 2021 with a 15-days  “deadline”. While CM Khandu denied the allegations as “politically motivated”, ANYA called 36 hour strike in ICR, which includes Itanagar – the state capital, Naharlagun and few adjoining areas after their deadline ran out.

Tags
