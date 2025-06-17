Heavy Rainfall Alert: Northeast India Braces for Intense Showers in Next 24 Hours

GUWAHATI– The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for parts of Northeast India, forecasting intense showers across several states over the next 24 hours, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

The region, still reeling from recent floods and landslides that claimed over 30 lives and affected more than 5.5 lakh people, is bracing for another bout of challenging weather.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued a red alert with extremely heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning, squall for the next two days in Assam and the orange alert for June 20 across the states of Assam and Meghalaya, officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read- Why 4 NPP MLAs Join PPA, Read the reason….

The IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated areas, with orange and yellow alerts issued for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and parts of Sikkim.

The heaviest downpours are expected in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, where gusty winds of 40-50 kmph may accompany thunderstorms. Residents in landslide-prone and low-lying areas are advised to remain vigilant, as the risk of flash floods and landslides persists. In contrast, rainfall intensity is expected to be lower in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, though waterlogging remains a concern in urban centers like Imphal and Guwahati.

Also Read- Landslide Wreaks Havoc at Govt. Higher Secondary School at Raga

In Assam, authorities are on high alert following severe waterlogging in Guwahati and other areas. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has deployed teams to monitor vulnerable regions, particularly in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which reported significant damage in recent floods.

The IMD urges residents to avoid travel during heavy rain, stay away from waterlogged areas, and secure loose structures against strong winds. Emergency response teams, including the Assam Rifles, are on standby for rescue operations in flood-affected zones like Tripura’s Agartala.

As Northeast India navigates this period of intense monsoon activity, residents are encouraged to stay informed through local weather updates and exercise caution. The next 24 hours will be critical for disaster preparedness, with authorities emphasizing proactive measures to mitigate risks from heavy rainfall and potential landslides.