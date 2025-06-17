ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Landslide Wreaks Havoc at Govt. Higher Secondary School at Raga

Officials inspect and Conduct Damage Assessment

Last Updated: 17/06/2025
RAGA-  A devastating landslide that occurred on the night of June 15, 2025, has caused major structural damage to the Government Higher Secondary School in Raga, prompting urgent inspection by district authorities and education officials on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Kamle district, J.T. Obi, led the inspection team that included District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Taku Natung Nabam, Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Emin Rumi, School Principal Y. Anku Padi, representatives from the Water Resources Department (WRD), and members of both the NES School Adoption Committee and the School Management Committee.

The inspection revealed that the Physics Laboratory has been completely destroyed by the landslide. In addition, visible cracks have developed in the Chemistry, Biology, Tourism & Travel, and IT laboratories, raising alarm over their structural integrity.

Both the NCC building and the Sports building, located adjacent to the affected zone, are also in precarious condition. The school library, which stands close to the destruction zone, is similarly at risk.

The delegation further visited the Boori Boot Yullo Ground, located behind the school, where a public gallery building collapsed due to the intense and sudden rainfall. Officials are currently evaluating the stability of the remaining structures in the area to prevent further mishaps.

As a precautionary measure, residents and students have been strongly advised not to go near the rear side of the school, where visible cracks and unstable terrain pose a significant risk.

The inspection team also surveyed the girls’ hostel and the new NES classroom building, checking for any potential hazards caused by the shifting soil and rainfall.

 “We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness. Immediate steps will be taken to ensure the safety of students and staff while exploring structural remedies,” – said DC J.T. Obi.

