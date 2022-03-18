ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: 12 houses, a Bollero Pickup burnt to ashes in P Sector

March 18, 2022
Itanagar: 12 houses, a Bollero Pickup burnt to ashes in P Sector
ITANAGAR-  A fire destroyed more than 12 houses and a Bollero Pickup, today at P Sector, in Itanagar Capital Complex. The reason of the fire incident is yet to established, police said.

All 12 houses with tin roofs were completely reduced to ashes before a fire-tender arrived  at the incident site. Several blasts of LPG cylinder took place during the incident, however  no casualty has been reported police said.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.  if you have any more information and want to share with the prople , please write in the comment box. 

