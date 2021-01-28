Itanagar- Pema Khandu inaugurates Creche at Civil Secretariat

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu inaugurated today morning a crèche at AP Civil Secretariat, Itanagar to cater to the needs of working mothers at the Civil Secretariat.

The Creche established by Women and Child Development Department of GoAP has a capacity to accommodate around 15 children at a time. It will be run from 9: 30 AM to 4 PM on all working days for children between 6 months to 5 years whose parents work at the Civil Secretariat.

Anganwadi staff will be present in the creche to take care of the children. The creche has all the facilities required by children including sleeping beds, reading and colouring books, leisure and cognitive skill toys and a play zone.

The details of parents alongwith medical history of child will be noted when a child is admitted in the creche. It is believed that with the coming up of this facility in the AP Civil Secretariat, women employees will specially be at ease to concentrate more on their work as their children are in a safe and joyful atmosphere at the creche.

Establishment of this creche will go a long way in meeting the long felt needs of the working mothers of the AP Civil Secretariat.

Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary and several other officers and staff of the Secretariat were present at the inauguration.