Arunachal: Khandu expresses his happiness over the victory of BJP

ITANAGAR- Chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu expressed his happiness over the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) in Municipal & Panchayat body elections.He thanked the people of Arunachal for showing trust and faith in his BJP government for getting development.

Regarding the major Uncontested wining of BJP candidates Khandu ascertained that it’s a big thing for democracy as it shows consensus for one parties leadership. Its a historic moment and in some places where election held for Panchayat in villages BJP got highest percentage of votes.

In Itanagar Municipal corporation election also BJP won as it emerged as a single largest party by winning 10 corporators out of 20 corporator seats and one National people’s party Corporator will also extend support to BJP as NPP is an alliance of NDA as confirmed from tweet by Conrad Sangma President of National people’s party cum Chief minister of Meghalaya.

There was some misconduct during ticket analysis during distribution because the one NPP and 9 Jdu candidates who emerged as winner all applied ticket from BJP but joined other platforms after rejection of tickets by our party BJP. “At last all are our own people’s and I expect that they will support us in desirable form”Khandu said.

CM Khandu said that discussions took place in legislative assembly and other platforms that Panchayat elections should be conducted by party base or without party base but as suggested by all the stakeholders all agreed that it should be conducted through party base because India is a democratic country and as assembly elections Panchayat should also be conducted fairly through party base.

Khandu wished all the citizens a very happy and prosperous new year and pray for the good health of one and all and asked support from all for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.