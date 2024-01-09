ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang, Corporator, participate in cleanliness drive

This drive aimed to enforce and elevate the standards of cleanliness under the purview of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

ITANAGAR–   In anticipation of Republic Day and upcoming VVIP visits, IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang along with Corporator colleagues spearheaded a comprehensive cleanliness drive across key locations within the city, ranging from Hollongi Airport to Itanagar.

This drive aimed to enforce and elevate the standards of cleanliness under the purview of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Mayor Tamme Phassang expressed the collective commitment to maintaining the highest cleanliness standards in the city, emphasizing the significance of citizens’ active involvement.

The objective is to foster a culture of cleanliness where each resident plays an integral role in upholding the pristine condition of their surroundings, he added.

“The proactive steps taken by our local representatives, and ground workers underscore our dedication to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents.

We believe that through collective efforts, we can build a city where cleanliness is not just a responsibility but a shared value,” Mayor Tamme Phassang stated.

He further, urges the citizens to join hands in this mission, recognizing the importance of their participation in creating a hygienic and aesthetically pleasing urban landscape.

The campaign emphasizes the shared responsibility of every citizen in contributing towards a city that reflects the principles of cleanliness and civic pride.

