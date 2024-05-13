ADVERTISEMENT
Itanagar

Interstate Sex Racket Case: APWWS demand Urgent Action to Combat Trafficking of Minor Girls

APWWS has demanded  Immediate Cancellation of Licenses of hotels and beauty parlours found to be involved in facilitating illegal activities.

Last Updated: May 13, 2024
1 minute read
Interstate Sex Racket Case:  The members of Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society ( APWWS ) on Monday submitted a representation to DC ICR, Mrs Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta and requesting Urgent Action to Combat Trafficking of Minor Girls.

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, as an apex women’s organization dedicated to safeguarding the rights and welfare of women and girls, is  deeply concern regarding a recent incident of trafficking of minor girls for illegal activities within Itanagar Capital Region,  said Kani Nada Maling, President APWWS.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their representation APWWS has demanded  Immediate Cancellation of Licenses of hotels and beauty parlours found to be involved in facilitating illegal activities, particularly those related to the trafficking of minor girls.

The APWWS also demanded the proper verification of beauty parlours.  Those parlours operating without licenses and may be engaging in such unscrupulous activities as prostitution must be immediately shut down.

In addition to measures within hotel premises, APWWS emphasize the importance of enhancing security measures at all entry and exit points within the district. This includes thorough checking at key checkpoints such as Banderdewa check gate, Gumto check gate, and Hollongi check post.

APWWS  team also met the Rohit Rajbir Singh, SP, Itanagar Capital Region, and lauded him, and also extended support.

