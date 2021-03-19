Itanagar: Workshop on “Hands on Learning activities for Tribal School Children’s of Arunachal Pradesh”

ITANAGAR- Three Days State Level Workshop on “Hands on Learning activities for Tribal School Children’s of Arunachal Pradesh” started on dated 19th to 21st March 2021 at Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, Itanagar.

The programme was jointly organised by Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology, Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar and VIGYAN PRASAR, Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India, Noida.

The programme was inaugurated by Bamang Mangha, Chairman, A.P. State Council for Science & Technology in august presence of C.D. Mungyak, Director cum Member Secretary, A.P. State Council for Science & Technology, Resource persons Dr. B.K. Tyagi, Scientist -‘F, Vigyan Prasar, Dr. L R Bhuyan, Systematic Botanist, SFRI, Itangar, P.K. Boruah, PGT, Kaliaborh Govt. HS School, Assam and officials of State council for Science & Technology, Itanagar.

In his inaugural speech Bamang Mangha calls for activity based learning for students. He urges the students to grow up with analytical mind and develop problem solving attitude, only after that they will be successful in their life.

He also elaborate the importance of Science & Technology in life, society, state and country, and urges students to choose science as a carrier so that in future they will extend their expertise in the development of state. He highlighted the coming up facilities in the field of Science & Technology and neumerous job oppurtunities related to it in the state.

He spokes for having such programme of science awareness and communication programme for the students on nature, science through orientation programme, camp will enable and empower the student and teaching community for development and understanding of science and nature, ecology, biodiversity.

This kind of workshop involving students, teachers and district coordinators from the districts of Arunachal Pradesh can certainly develop and addresses their local issues at a grass root level and accordingly, the beneficiary would be able to disuses and assess alternatives and consider support on issues and thereby they would be able to contribute significantly to a safer, healthier and wealthier state in particular nation in general.

In his address C.D. Mungyak while highlighting the importance of hands on learning methods in science, he told nature itself is an excellent laboratory furnished with numerous scientific instruments where many experiments are being performed.

With this workshop, the children will be encouraged to use their hands and head coupled with the keen observational skill to understand nature’s dynamics through a process of participation and engagement. It will also help the children to connect science with their daily life experiences.

Resource person Dr Tyagi elaborates the vastness of nature in which each and every creation either living or non-living have a fixed principle called nature’s law. He urges students to observe it and come up with critical thinking (Aisa Hi Kyoun Hota Hai) only after that we will be able to solve the riddle of nature, major of which is still unknown today.

Total 66 participants (students and district coordinators) from 22 district of the state participated in the programme.