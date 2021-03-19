Itanagar: 5 memebrs team selected for National Pencak Silat Championship 2020 – 21

ITANAGAR- Five members contingent from Arunachal have been selected for National Pencak Silat Championship 2020 – 21 to be held from 24 to 31st March at Indoor stadium, Polo Ground, Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The players name included Monda Sangno for (45 to 50 Kg) fight category, Nisham Sonam (55 to 60 kg), Tara Dodum (65 to 70 Kg), P Nobin Jomoh (85 to 90 Kg) and Soni Sonam (70 to 80 kg).

Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association had conducted a selection trial on March 15th for selection of player to participate in upcoming Senior and Master, Pre-Teen, Sub-junior and Junior National Pencak Silat Championship 2021.

Pencak Silat is the indigenous martial arts/sports of Indonesia and Malaysia. It is a non-aggressive martial arts association with self-Defense, Physical Fitness, Sports, Dance and Acrobatic. Silat enhances and strengthens self- awareness, self-discipline, integrity, responsibility, loyalty and teamwork amongst its practioners.

It is recognised by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Govt. of India, Sports Authorities of India (SAI), School Game federation of India, All India Universities Game and All India Police game. Pencak Silat was incorporate into the Asian Beach game in 2008 and the Asian indoor game in 2009.