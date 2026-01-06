Arunachal: Governor Interacts with Youth Ahead of National Festival

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), interacted with youth leaders from across the state at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on Monday and flagged them off for participation in the 29th National Youth Festival to be held in the national capital.

Extending his best wishes, the Governor said the National Youth Festival, being organised under the platform of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue, is not merely an event but a celebration of ideas, culture, creativity and youthful energy. He described it as an opportunity for young people to exchange perspectives and contribute to national development discourse.

Addressing the participants, the Governor exhorted the youth to give their very best as proud and responsible ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that wherever they go, they carry with them the cultural heritage, traditions and values of the state, including its ethos of harmony with nature and mutual respect. He urged them to take pride in their identity and confidently share Arunachal Pradesh’s story with a wider audience.

Highlighting the importance of perception in an interconnected world, the Governor called upon the youth to project a positive, confident and progressive image of the state, both nationally and globally. He encouraged them to emerge as voices of hope, harmony and responsible change.

The Governor also advised the youth to remain open-minded learners, observe best practices from other regions and bring back innovative ideas, particularly in areas such as skill development, emerging industries, sports, talent identification and innovation within educational institutions.

During the interaction, he sensitised the youth about the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-G RAM G] Act, 2025, describing it as a forward-looking reform aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods. He said the initiative aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and has the potential to transform villages into centres of productivity and self-reliance.

Urging young leaders to think beyond the present, the Governor encouraged them to explore and champion concepts such as smart villages, cleanliness and the effective use of technology in governance. He called on the youth to become innovators and problem-solvers who apply digital tools to address local challenges.

Earlier, Secretary of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Abu Tayeng, briefed the Governor on the objectives and vision of the National Youth Festival, highlighting its role in nurturing leadership, creativity and national spirit among young people.

The interaction featured an open exchange of ideas, with youth participants sharing their aspirations, concerns and experiences. The Governor responded with guidance and practical advice, drawing from his professional experience.

Officials from the Department of Youth Affairs, led by Director Ramesh Linggi, attended the programme along with special invitees from education, sports, culture and social service sectors. Parents of the participating youth were also present.