Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Reaffirms Army’s Role in Development & Border Security

ITANAGAR- Chief of Army Staff Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, accompanied by Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Corps, met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today at the Civil Secretariat.

The high-level meeting emphasized the Army’s dual role as both a guardian of India’s borders and an active partner in Arunachal Pradesh’s development journey.

Key discussions centered on the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), which focuses on strengthening economic integration in forward areas, promoting last-mile tourism, and attracting investments in strategically important regions.

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Khandu acknowledged the Army’s contributions in developing tourist facilities at Mayudia, Yangtse holy waterfall, and other scenic sites, and also discussed further development of the Namti Valley war memorial in Walong.

Other highlights of the meeting included:

Resolving land-related issues for Army deployments.

Recruitment of local youth into the Army and encouraging wider participation.

Recognition for gallantry award winners from Arunachal Pradesh.

Exploring induction of Agniveers into the state police and integrating ex-servicemen into state government services.

Also Read- COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal Governor, Discusses Security and Frontier Development

Highlighting the Army’s evolving role, CM Khandu said,“The Army is no longer just guarding our borders; it has become a key partner in Arunachal Pradesh’s development. Their efforts in tourism, connectivity, and economic opportunities are transforming our state while strengthening national security.”

Khandu also urged MLAs and local administrations to involve the Army in civilian functions, recognizing them as partners in development.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen Army-state collaboration, ensuring both security and socio-economic progress for Arunachal Pradesh under the larger vision of nation-building.