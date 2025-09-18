Itanagar

Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Reaffirms Army’s Role in Development & Border Security

The high-level meeting emphasized the Army’s dual role as both a guardian of India’s borders and an active partner in Arunachal Pradesh’s development journey.

Last Updated: 18/09/2025
1 minute read
Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Reaffirms Army’s Role in Development & Border Security

ITANAGAR-  Chief of Army Staff Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, accompanied by Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Corps, met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today at the Civil Secretariat.

The high-level meeting emphasized the Army’s dual role as both a guardian of India’s borders and an active partner in Arunachal Pradesh’s development journey.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Key discussions centered on the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), which focuses on strengthening economic integration in forward areas, promoting last-mile tourism, and attracting investments in strategically important regions.

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Khandu acknowledged the Army’s contributions in developing tourist facilities at Mayudia, Yangtse holy waterfall, and other scenic sites, and also discussed further development of the Namti Valley war memorial in Walong.

Other highlights of the meeting included:

  • Resolving land-related issues for Army deployments.
  • Recruitment of local youth into the Army and encouraging wider participation.
  • Recognition for gallantry award winners from Arunachal Pradesh.
  • Exploring induction of Agniveers into the state police and integrating ex-servicemen into state government services.

Also Read-  COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Meets Arunachal Governor, Discusses Security and Frontier Development

Highlighting the Army’s evolving role, CM Khandu said,“The Army is no longer just guarding our borders; it has become a key partner in Arunachal Pradesh’s development. Their efforts in tourism, connectivity, and economic opportunities are transforming our state while strengthening national security.”

Khandu also urged MLAs and local administrations to involve the Army in civilian functions, recognizing them as partners in development.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen Army-state collaboration, ensuring both security and socio-economic progress for Arunachal Pradesh under the larger vision of nation-building.

Tags
Last Updated: 18/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor Participates in DNGC Foundation Day; Urges Students to Align with Vision of Viksit Bharat@2047

Arunachal: Governor Participates in DNGC Foundation Day; Urges Students to Align with Vision of Viksit Bharat@2047

Arunachal: Governor confers State Award to teachers

Arunachal: Governor confers State Award to teachers

Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu calls on Governor at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar

Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu calls on Governor at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar

Arunachal: Union Civil Aviation Minister Inaugurates New Terminal at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi

Arunachal: Union Civil Aviation Minister Inaugurates New Terminal at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi

Arunachal: Itanagar Solung Literary Competition Concludes with Enthusiastic Participation Across Age Groups

Arunachal: Itanagar Solung Literary Competition Concludes

Arunachal: Governor Confers Citations to NIMAS and Army Units for Exemplary Service

Arunachal: Governor Confers Citations to NIMAS and Army Units for Exemplary Service

Mass Joining Strengthens Congress in Arunachal Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra Inspires Momentum Beyond Bihar

Mass Joining Strengthens Congress in Arunachal Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra Inspires Momentum Beyond Bihar

Arunachal Citizens’ Rights Conducts HIV/AIDS & Juvenile Justice Awareness Program at Donyi Polo Mission School

Arunachal Citizens’ Rights Conducts HIV/AIDS & Juvenile Justice Awareness Program at Donyi Polo Mission School

Governor Advocates Institutional Training Centre for Indigenous Faiths in Arunachal Pradesh

Governor Advocates Institutional Training Centre for Indigenous Faiths in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: SCERT Itanagar Trains 696 Teachers in Tribal and Third Languages to Promote Multilingual Education

Arunachal: SCERT Itanagar Trains 696 Teachers in Tribal and Third Languages to Promote Multilingual Education

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button