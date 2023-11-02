Arunachal: RGU Celebrated “National Unity Day”

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University celebrated the “National Unity Day” (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) and organized “Unity Run” for university fraternity on birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Popularly known as the “Unifier of India,” The 1st Home Minister of India who contributed to the unification of India’s 565 princely states. National Unity Day is to honor the efforts of this great man.

On this occasion RGU organize unity run from Doimukh Market Complex to RGU Football Ground in which faculty members of RGU also participated along with students. Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU with Prof. Otem Padung, Finance Officer flagged off to start the unity run. Total One Hundred Thirty students and faculty members participated in this event.

After completion of unity run all the participants gathered at RGU football ground where Dr. Sambhu Prasad, HoD, Physical Education formally welcome the participants and Dr. Anil Mili, Coordinator, Sports Sciences introduce the significance of National Unity Day. Prof. Otem Padung also addressed the gathering and expressed his thoughts on National Unity Day. Prof. Padung encouraged the students to come together for united India, while Dr. N. T. Rikam in his address share the contribution of freedom fighters for united India and express the need of united society for making India secured and progressive. Prf. S. K. Nayak also addressed the students.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of RGU conveyed his message on this occasion, he conveyed that, Unity Day reinforce the importance of national unity and integration among our youth and citizens, and if everyone keeps the same spirit with their colleagues at their workplace, then our university will reach on new heights every day and we will move ahead with each other.

This day inspires us to be proud of our Indian identity and encourages us to work for the betterment of the nation. Being a scientific institution, it is our duty to develop the spirit of national interest and social welfare in our students through our knowledge and teachings and also to develop the society through our research and increase the prestige of our country.

On this occasion university fraternity also took the National Unity Pledge which was lead by Mr. Sangey Tsering, Prof. R. C. Parida, Director IQAC, Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Prof. Sanjeev Kumar, Dean Faculty of Basic Sciences, Prof. S. N. Singh, Dean Faculty of Languages, Prof. Oken Lego, HoD Hindi, Dr. K. Rojeet Singh and Dr. Hemantajeet Gogoi also took the pledge.

After that prize, medal and certificates was distributed to the participants who secured the top ten positions in Unity Run, student category.