Arunachal: Hangpan Dada’s museum inaugurated at Borduria in Tirap dist

BORDURIA ( Tirap )- A unique museum dedicated to havildar Hangpan Dada was inaugurated by Brigadier Swarn Singh, Commander 25 Sector Assam Rifles, in the presence of his wife at his native Borduria village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Monday.

Hangpan Dada was a brave soldier of the Army who made a supreme sacrifice while serving his motherland at Kupwara district in Jammu & Kashmir in May 2016 at the age of 36.

His act ensured the foiling of a major infiltration bid and thwarted nefarious enemy designs to foment trouble in the state of Jammu & Kashmir. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime military decoration, in August 2016 . His extraordinary bravery not only saved lives but also set a shining example of patriotism for future generations.

The inauguration, graced by the presence of Mrs. Chasen Dada, the wife of the late Havildar Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous), served as a poignant tribute to the remarkable valor and sacrifice of the brave Indian Army soldier.

The Hangpan Dada Museum stands as a testament to his selfless service and is aimed at showcasing his courageous act, inspiring the youth to uphold the spirit of devotion to the country. The museum’s design, concept, and curation were meticulously executed by the Khonsa Battalion Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD) of Tirap.

In addition to the inauguration, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was also conducted, honoring the memory of the Braveheart whose legacy continues to inspire the local community. The people of Borduria expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the Assam Rifles and the PWD, which resulted in the establishment of the museum, a cherished monument that symbolizes the indomitable spirit and pride of the region.