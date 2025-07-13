Arunachal: Riga Village Signs Landmark MoU with State Govt for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Survey

ITANAGAR- In a historic step towards the advancement of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, declared a National Project by the Government of India in 2008, the residents of Riga Village in Siang District signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday afternoon.

The signing took place in a significant meeting attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Cabinet Minister Ojing Tasing (RD, PR, etc.), and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, along with local leaders and community members.

The MoU reflects Riga village’s irrevocable support for the commencement of survey, drilling, and other studies required for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. The signing comes after more than six months of detailed discussions with every household in the village.

Also Read- Arunachal Signs Landmark MoU with Pangkang Villagers to Begin Feasibility Study for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

CM Khandu expressed deep gratitude to the people of Riga for showing “incredible wisdom and maturity” in arriving at a consensus. He noted that over 80% of households have pledged their full support, demonstrating a powerful alignment of community and national interest.

Khandu further assured that fair and transparent deliberations with all Project Affected Families (PAFs) will be held after the PFR is completed. He emphasized the government’s commitment to obtaining public opinion and consent at every stage of the pre-construction process, reinforcing the state’s people-centric development model.

Also Read- Scientists, Researchers and Activists Demand Halt to Siang Upper Multipurpose Dam Construction

Cabinet Minister Ojing Tasing, who hails from Siang district, hailed the MoU as a result of trust-building and grassroots dialogue. He highlighted the importance of Riga as the maternal village of the Minyong tribe, whose descendants have gone on to establish 47 other villages while maintaining deep emotional ties with their ancestral home.

Tasing expressed hope that these extended communities will also join in supporting this crucial national project, which aims to bring long-term economic, environmental, and infrastructural benefits to the Siang region.

Also Read- Vermicomposting Revolution Empowers Pangin’s Women and Transforms Villages in Siang

Community representatives from Riga reaffirmed their commitment to national development, the sustainable future of the Siang belt, and the well-being of the Adi community. They underlined the importance of balancing tradition with progress, and their willingness to contribute towards the vision of a prosperous and self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is envisioned to generate hydropower, improve water regulation, and boost regional connectivity and economic opportunities, making it one of the most strategic infrastructure initiatives in the northeastern region.