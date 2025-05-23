Arunachal Signs Landmark MoU with Pangkang Villagers to Begin Feasibility Study for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

BOLENG (Siang District)- In a major development, the villagers of Pangkang (Kumku) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to begin the crucial Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) at Boleng in Siang District today, informed the IPR department, govt of Arunachal Pradesh in a statement.

Against the lush backdrop of the Siang valley, the signing ceremony marked more than just an administrative milestone – it was a moment of a new beginning in community and government cooperation for exploring possible avenues for long-term local and regional prosperity along with national security.

Minister for Panchayati Raj, State Transport, and Cooperation, Ojing Tasing, Joint Secretary for Hydro Power, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, Hage Lailang, Chief Engineer, Hydropower, Atek Miyu, and BJP Arunachal General Secretary and Special Emissary of the Government, Nalong Mize witnessed this significant accord, with Pangkang (Kumku) leaders Taba Tamut and Shri Bakin Tali representing the consent and enthusiasm of the majority of the community members.

Siang Deputy Commissioner P N Thungon, representing the state Government, signed the MoU with Taba Tamut and Bakin Tali. The proposed SUMP, if feasible and executed, promises transformative benefits for the local community besides strategic defense and environmental resilience.

According to the MoU, a development package of Rs 5 crore over three years will be rolled out, overseen by a newly constituted Village Development Committee (VDC). This Committee, composed of likely project-affected families, will spearhead village infrastructure improvements, health services, and livelihood programs – ensuring the fruits of the special development initiatives are rooted in community and leading to equitable growth.

The MoU also guarantees future consultations with local stakeholders as the project progresses, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive planning and development keeping in view local priorities.

As envisaged by government, the SUMP is not just another hydroelectric project. Besides, providing economic empowerment to the local community and being a major source of clean and sustainable energy, it will be designed as a strategic counterbalance to China’s rapid construction of multiple hydropower dams on the Yarlung Tsangpo (the upstream section of the Siang River in Tibet).

As India’s northern neighbour accelerates its water infrastructure ambitions, the SUMP is envisioned as a timely and critical initiative to, mitigate potential downstream risks from sudden upstream discharges, and ensure year-round river flow vital for agriculture, drinking water, and ecological balance in Northeast India.

“The villagers of Pangkang (Kumku) have shown incredible wisdom and maturity by deciding to cooperate with government in conduct of PRF for SUMP,” said Deputy Commissioner Thungon. “This is not only about power or water. It is about harnessing the potential of River Siang for collective prosperity of the local area, state and the nation.