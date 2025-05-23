PM Modi Showcases Northeast as the Cornerstone of ‘Viksit Bharat’ at Rising Northeast Investors Summit

NEW DELHI- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Rising Northeast Investors Summit at Bharat Mandapam, positioned Northeast India as the driving force behind India’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), highlighting its strategic, economic, and cultural importance on both national and international fronts.

Celebrating a Festival of Investment in the Northeast

Describing the summit as a “festival of investment,” PM Modi praised the collaborative efforts of state governments and central ministries in creating an investor-friendly environment in the Northeast. He expressed pride and emotional connection with the region, emphasizing that it symbolizes Ashtalakshmi—the eight forms of prosperity. He said, “From tea to tourism, bamboo to bio-economy, and petroleum to organic farming, the Northeast is rich in diversity and resources.”

From Look East to Act East: Northeast Takes Center Stage

PM Modi underscored the shift from the Look East to the Act East policy, marking a strategic elevation of the region’s role in national development and global trade. The Northeast, once considered a remote frontier, is now seen as a front-runner of growth. He stated that the transformation is not just statistical but emotional and tangible, driven by over 700 central ministerial visits with overnight stays, fostering a “bond from the heart.”

Infrastructure Revolution Unleashes Investment Potential

The Prime Minister elaborated on the massive infrastructure development that has laid the groundwork for investments:

Over 11,000 km of new highways built in a decade.

Doubling of airports in the region.

Expansion of railway lines and mobile connectivity.

Development of waterways on Brahmaputra and Barak rivers.

Establishment of the Northeast Gas Grid—a 1,600 km pipeline network to ensure reliable gas supply for industries.

He urged industry leaders to seize the “First Mover Advantage” in this now well-connected land of opportunity.

Northeast as India’s Gateway to ASEAN

With trade between India and ASEAN poised to surpass $200 billion, PM Modi described the Northeast as the gateway to Southeast Asia. He cited game-changing projects like:

India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway connecting to Thailand and beyond.

Kaladan Multimodal Transit Project, linking Kolkata Port to Sittwe Port in Myanmar and further into Mizoram.

He also noted the emergence of multi-modal logistics hubs in Guwahati, Imphal, and Agartala, and Land Customs Stations in Meghalaya and Mizoram boosting Indo-Pacific trade.

Investment Opportunities in Health, Tourism & Organic Farming

The PM promoted the ‘Heal in India’ mission, advocating the Northeast as a hub for global wellness due to its rich biodiversity and organic lifestyle. He also highlighted:

Doubling of tourism in recent years.

Growth of homestays and local employment in tourism.

Potential for eco-tourism and cultural tourism as new economic frontiers.

He invited global investors to explore untapped opportunities in organic farming, where the Northeast has doubled its scope in the last decade and is known for premium produce like tea, turmeric, ginger, and pineapples.

Empowering Youth & Skill Development

Reinforcing the government’s commitment to the youth, PM Modi highlighted the transformation in education and employment:

₹21,000 crore invested in education in the past decade.

Establishment of 850 new schools, 9 medical colleges, 2 IIITs, and 1 AIIMS.

India’s first Sports University and over 250 Khelo India Centers in the region.

Rise of local start-ups powered by 13,000 km of optical fiber and widespread 4G/5G coverage.

More than 10,000 former insurgents have returned to peaceful life under various peace agreements, opening doors to mainstream employment.

Future Focus: Energy, Food Processing & Semiconductors

The PM outlined future priorities:

Mega food parks, cold storage networks, and testing labs being built to support food processing.

Launch of the Oil Palm Mission, with the Northeast seen as ideal for oil palm cultivation.

Major investments in hydropower and solar energy, including infrastructure and manufacturing.

Highlighted Assam’s emerging role in India’s semiconductor ecosystem, soon to produce the country’s first Made-in-India chip from the region.

A Call to Action: Make Ashtalakshmi the Pride of Viksit Bharat

Calling the Rising Northeast Summit a “movement”, PM Modi appealed to investors and industry leaders to help transform the region into a global growth engine. “The future of Bharat will rise through the bright future of the Northeast,” he declared with confidence.

PM Modi’s vision presented at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit sets a bold agenda for the Northeast as the economic and cultural bridge between India and Southeast Asia. With a foundation built on infrastructure, peace, skill, and connectivity, the region is poised to become a cornerstone in India’s march toward becoming a global power.