Arunachal: Himalayan University Marks Science Day 2026

ITANAGAR- The Faculty of Sciences at Himalayan University observed National Science Day 2026 on February 27 with a series of academic programmes and student competitions organised under the theme “Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat.”

The event commenced at 10:00 AM at the university campus and witnessed participation from students and faculty members across departments. The theme aligned with broader national discourse on inclusive scientific development and the role of women in research and innovation.

In his Presidential Address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran emphasised the need to cultivate scientific temper, research excellence and innovation-driven education as essential pillars for achieving the vision of a developed India. He highlighted the importance of building inclusive research ecosystems within higher education institutions and strengthening women’s participation in science and technology sectors.

Also Read- Arunachal: Headmaster Drives Students 110 km for Exams

The Keynote Address was delivered by Dr. Kasinam Doruk, Assistant Professor in the Department of Agriculture, who elaborated on the central theme. She stressed the need for gender equity in research opportunities and encouraged young scholars, particularly women students, to actively pursue scientific inquiry and innovation.

Dean Research Prof. (Dr.) Debaprasad Dev underscored the university’s focus on interdisciplinary research and regional scientific engagement, noting that innovation-oriented academic culture is vital for long-term institutional growth.

Also Read- Lhakpa Tsering Crowned Mr Arunachal 2026

Earlier, the programme was formally inaugurated by Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri, Head of the Department of Zoology and Convenor of the event, who recalled the significance of National Science Day in commemorating Sir C. V. Raman’s discovery of the Raman Effect. He emphasised the importance of such observances in fostering analytical thinking and research orientation among students.

The celebration featured seven competitions designed to promote scientific aptitude and creative engagement, including Science Quiz (team event), Science Model (team event), Essay Writing, Elocution/Speech, Photography, Painting and Poster competitions. The events were conducted in two sessions and saw active participation.

Also Read- Arunachal: Chochi Meyor Conferred Innovative Farmer Award

A total of 45 winners were declared during the valedictory session. Certificates were distributed by the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar Vijay Tripathi, and respective Deans.

Deputy Dean (Academics) Dr. Raja Hussain delivered the closing remarks, acknowledging the coordinated efforts of the organising committee and participants. The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Mr. Talkeshwar Ray, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering.

The programme concluded with an emphasis on strengthening research culture, innovation and inclusive academic development in alignment with national scientific priorities.