Arunachal: IMC conducted an interaction session with sanitation workers

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC ) conducted an interaction session with sanitation workers, where PPE kits were distributed to enhance their safety while performing their duties. During the meeting, IMC launched strict measures to maintain cleanliness in the city, including the imposition of fines on those caught littering in public places.

Additionally, the corporation announced that garbage collection will now take place twice daily to ensure better waste management.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Tamme Phassang highlighted that IMC had previously organized several awareness campaigns through its IEC events. The campaigns involved various initiatives, including roping in former Miss Arunachal, Tengam Celine Koyu, as its brand ambassador and conducting multiple awareness programs across different locations within the IMC jurisdiction.

Also Read- Prem Camdir Tallong of Pakke Kessang Honored with Yuva Bharat Gaurav Samman

However, the Mayor stressed that the time has now come to take strict action for the greater good of the public by enforcing penalties against violators.

“We have observed that some residents do not dispose of their garbage when IMC vehicles arrive in the morning at their sectors. Instead, they later dump their waste in public places, causing sanitation issues.

To curb this behaviour, IMC has decided to impose fines on those found indulging in such activities. Furthermore, garbage collection will now be carried out twice a day, with morning and evening shifts operational within the IMC jurisdiction,” Mayor Phassang stated.

Also Read- Travel to Ten must-visit places in Arunachal Pradesh

To ensure proper execution of these measures, IMC will deploy supervisors in each ward to keep a close watch on violators. The corporation will also seek assistance from the police and administration to enforce penalties effectively, he added.

During the interaction event, Mayor Phassang assured sanitation workers of all possible support from the IMC. However, he also warned those who are not performing their duties sincerely to resign, allowing unemployed individuals willing to serve the city to take their place.

The Mayor further assured that sanitation workers who are dedicated and hardworking will be rewarded with grades and salary enhancements as a token of appreciation for their efforts.

Along with Mayor, the event was also attended by Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen, and several Corporators, who actively participated in the distribution of PPE kits to sanitation workers.