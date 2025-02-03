Arunachal: Balo Raja Flags Off New Sanitation Vehicles for Urban Towns

ITANAGAR- The Minister of Urban Affairs, Balo Raja, along with the MLA and Advisor (Urban Affairs), Techi Kaso, flagged off a fleet of 46 sanitation vehicles on February 3, 2025, at the DK Convention Centre, Itanagar.

The event marked the deployment of 18 Ashok Leyland 1015TE 5 Cum Tipper BS-VI Trucks, 10 Tractors and 18 Ashok Leyland Bada Dost i4 Sanitation Vehicles, procured under the Swachh Bharat Kosh (SBK) with the continued support of the state government.

These customized municipal garbage collection vehicles have been specially designed to cater to the needs of urban towns across Arunachal Pradesh.

The addition of these vehicles is expected to significantly improve waste collection and disposal mechanisms, aligning with the Swachh Bharat Mission’s vision of achieving cleaner and healthier urban environments.

The vehicles are tailored for efficient garbage collection and disposal, ensuring that the Urban Local Bodies benefit from enhanced waste management services.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister commended the collaborative efforts of the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies and the Department of Urban Development for their commitment to making urban towns cleaner and more sustainable and motivated them to continue doing the same.

The Minister also emphasized the government’s dedication under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu to improving urban infrastructure and ensuring better living standards for residents.

Addressing the gathering, Nyali Ete, Secretary (Urban Affairs), underscored the need to shift public attitudes toward waste segregation and civic responsibility to enhance waste management across the state.

He stressed that true transformation starts at home, encouraging citizens to actively participate in proper waste disposal and uphold cleanliness within their communities.

The ceremonial flag-off was attended by Nyali Ete, Secretary (Urban Affairs), Taring Darang, Chief Engineer (Urban Development), Hano Takka, Director (Urban Local Bodies), along with senior officials, representatives from District Urban Development Agencies (DUDAs), and citizens. The event marks another milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s journey toward achieving urban cleanliness and hygiene.