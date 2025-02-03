Arunachal: CoSAAP mourn the untimely demise of Takek Jilen, Executive Engineer (PWD)

ITANAGAR- The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), the apex employees’ organization of the state has deeply mourn the untimely demise of Takek Jilen, Executive Engineer (PWD), who expired on 28th Jnauary, 2025 at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun.

Born on 7th March, 1965 at Bege Village of Tirbin Circle, Leparada District (then undivided West Siang District), Lt. Jilen did his Bachelor of Engineering from Assam Engineering College, Guwahati in 1990 and became first engineer of Jisi-Jilen Society.

He joined State Govt. service in the year 1991 as Junior Engineer in PWD department, and subsequently, promoted to Assistant Engineer in 2005 and Executive Engineer in 2023. He was posted in the PWD Circle Office, Naharlagun as Executive Engineer (Planning) at the time of his demise.

Lt. Jilen was sincere, disciplined and dedicated officer as well as a social worker, since his school days. The vacuum created in the society, due to his sudden demise cannot be filled soon. He is survived by two wives, 4 sons and 5 daughters.

The CoSAAP pray Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul in the heavenly abode. Standing in morale & emotional support in this hour of grief and sorrow, CoSAAP also pray Almighty to bestow enough courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

CoSAAP also urge the state government, particularly the PWD department to render immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in Govt. job to the bereaved family member of Lt. Er. Takek Jilen.