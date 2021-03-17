Itanagar: four OBT houses gutted in fire in Bank Tinali

ITANAGAR- A massive fire broke out in busy Bank Tinali area today afternoon and devour four OBT house of which three family members remain homeless. Informed a official.

Itanagar Fire station officers, Koj Taro inform that we witness smoke coming out from down below Bank Tinali area and at the same time fire call also received from Itanagar Police station and locals respectively.

The fire call was received at around 1.45 and without any delay we move toward the fire and since the road is one way however the local police and traffic warden and locals supported the effort in dousing the fire.

A big OBT house consist of four rooms of one Biri Takum wherein three family were occupied were completely gutted down. The dwelling occupied Mohmad Ali, Abdul Helem and Dilip gutted in devastated fire mishap and all the household belonging were turned into ashes.

The preliminary investigation says that the fire accident may be from the short-circuit however the exact cause and cost of the property gutted in incident only can be known from proper investigation and assessment. Taro added.

He further thanks the local resident for their consistent support to the fire fighters and police personnel during the time of emergency and appeal to continue during all emergency period to the general public.

It is to state that two cylinder were also blast during the incident which frightened the local people the area.