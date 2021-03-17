Itanagar: Issues confronting business community discussed in IMWA general body meeting 

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar Market Welfare Association (IMWA) general body meeting was held today at Siddhartha hall to discuss various issue confronting with the business community.

The IMWA President Yumlam Achung inform the press that “today we discuses various issue confronting the business community of Itanagar capital Complex. Since due to Covid 19 pandemic the general body meeting could not be held and today it was held and several senior members, executive members of the community including former executive members and few shopkeepers shared their views and suggestion. Achung said.

Few members raised the issue of fund collection in the name of membership drive and few members raised the issue of conduct of election as per schedule and direction/order by Capital Deputy Commissioner while few raised to constitute a new executive body though election/selection as per bye law of IMWA. Achung said.

We have discussed everything today and a team of IMWA will meet the Deputy Commissioner who is ex-officio Chairman and will apprised of the today meeting verbally and if required we will give in writing also.

We will have another general body meeting and will take a decision after the general body meeting whether to elect a new executive committee or select a new executive committee. The byelaw of the IMWA will be followed and see that everyone who are the executive members of the organisation work for the welfare of the business community of capital city. Achung further said.