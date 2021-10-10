Arunachal: Union MoS Communication calls on the Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) on 10th October 2021. They discussed about the strengthening of telecommunication networks in the State.

The Governor emphasised on providing secure and reliable integrated telecommunication services in the State. He said that in modern times most of the developmental projects are promoted and progressed by online processing.

Further the present COVID pandemic period students are fully dependent on online classes. It is, therefore, it is inescapably essential that high quality internet services must be available to every location, all the time, in the State.

The Governor, who in the past had facilitated Mobile Connection in remote district of Anjaw through Armed Forces network for the Civil Administration said that an affordable communication network in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative will go a long way to accelerate the inclusive socio-economic development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister of State for Communications assured the Governor to ensure the best availability of the telecommunication services in the State.