Itanagar: North East Festival 2022, commemorating AKAM, concludes

ITANAGAR- Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Taba Tedir today, while speaking at the Valedictory function of North East Festival 2022, informed that currently Arunachal Pradesh ranks 19th in the country in the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM). He however, reasoned it to the fact that the celebration reports from the state were not uploaded on AKAM’s web portal timely due to various reasons, based on which the states are ranked.

“We are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in a grand manner across the state but because we are not uploading it on the web portal, we are ranked lower”, Tedir said. He exhorted the festival committee to gear up the celebration further and hoped that the state will be ranked in the Top 10 in the coming days.

Tedir also highlighted five areas where the committee needs to work on, first being the celebration of International Yoga Day on 21st June 2022 which has to be celebrated at 75 iconic sites across the state. Next, he said, is Har Ghar Jhanda, a campaign to encourage hoisting the National Flag at each house from 9th – 16th August 2022. Tedir said that border areas of the state will be prioritized for this purpose.

Tedir also asked the committee to do more research and documentation on unsung heroes from the state as currently, only Matmur Jamoh has been identified. Under Mera Gaon, Mera Dharohar, he said, the rural economy will be revitalized by identifying and documenting the cultural heritage and potential of the villages. The state has been advised to create virtual museums for each selected village. Tedir asked the committee to work in collaboration with the Department of Panchayati Raj. He said, this data will be useful to attract tourists as well.

The last of the five, Swatantra Swar, Tedir explained, will contain the literature banned by the British Raj. The poems and prose, thus collected, shall be recited and uploaded in the portal.

Commissioner Education cum Chairperson AKAM, Padmini Singla while highlighting the reason behind this celebration, said that this festival has been organized to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence and through it, showcase the rich culture and history of the region. She said that celebrating the past and nurturing the future is the underlying theme behind AKAM.

North East Festival 2022, a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, sponsored by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is being celebrated across all the eight NE states from 28th April 2022 – 4th May 2022. In Arunachal Pradesh, the Department of Art and Culture is organizing it.

Earlier Director Art and Culture Tamuna Messar and Deputy Secretary Mabi Taipodia delivered the Welcome speech and Vote of Thanks respectively.

The event was filled with many local cultural program.