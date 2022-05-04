DNGC NSS Unit represent Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Five volunteers of NSS Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar Unit participated in the Seven Day National Integration Camp (NIC) representing Arunachal Pradesh from 26 April to 2 May 2022 at Assam University, Silchar. Mr. Tamang Tok (B.A. VISemester), Mr. Nanung Peje (B.Sc. IV Semester), Mr. Tagu Murtem (B.A. II Semester), Ms. Pinky Yaabe (B.Com VI Semester) and Ms. Oziil Mugli (B.A IV Semester) participated in the camp.

The Camp was organized by the Regional Directorate of National Service Scheme (NSS), Guwahati under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. Over 200 participants and Programme Officials from 14 states of the country attended viz. Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal including the north-eastern states.

The event was organised as a cultural exchange programme to spread the message of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’. The youth were encouraged to be self-reliant, independent and skilled in realizing their civic and national responsibilities.

NSS DNGC Unit represented Arunachal Pradesh and displayed its colorful culture and traditions to the people of other states. The event included cultural program, yoga class, touring, rock climbing etc.

The Team was led by Mr. Botem Moyong, Assistant Professor in Mathematics and Programme Officer of NSS DNGC Unit.

Earlier, while seeing off the volunteers and the Programme Officer, the Principal of DNG Dr. M. Q. Khan expressed that the NSS unit of DNGC is one of the best units in whole of Northeast India and he added that he doesn’t leave any stone unturned to encourage his students to nation’s service and he encouraged to take up as many co-curricular activities along with academic growth.